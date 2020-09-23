CM Punk hilariously roasts RETRIBUTION following WWE RAW

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION took on The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. Before the match though, we finally learned the names of three members of the infamous group: Mace, T-Bar, and Slapjack. The name reveal didn't sit well with Twitterati, who had a field day on Twitter roasting the group all night. Now, CM Punk has joined the bandwagon as well, if his latest Instagram story is any indication.

The former WWE Champion posted the picture of one of the RETRIBUTION members, who was rocking a mask eerily similar to that of Jason Voorhees, the legendary horror movie character from the Friday The 13th series. Punk took a shot at the mask, by amusingly dubbing it a paper plate.

CM Punk takes a shot at RETRIBUTION

This isn't the first time CM Punk has mentioned RETRIBUTION on social media

CM Punk has been having a lot of fun referencing RETRIBUTION on his social media, ever since the stable came into being. Punk went as far as trolling fans by hinting that he could be involved in the group in some capacity. RETRIBUTION has been wreaking havoc on the WWE roster for a while now, and WWE seemingly has major plans for the stable at Survivor Series 2020.