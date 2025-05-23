CM Punk was in talks for a shocking move before returning to WWE, reveals 50-year-old wrestling veteran

CM Punk was released by AEW in 2023 and eventually returned to WWE that same year. However, in between, there were talks, and it could have been a shocking move, as it was all orchestrated by a 50-year-old veteran.

That veteran is the former TNA President Scott D'Amore. D'Amore left TNA to start his own promotion, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. But before that, he was in talks to make the biggest signing in TNA's history.

In his Yahoo! Sports column titled the "D'Amore Drop", the former TNA President revealed that he was in talks with CM Punk over a potential signature, and he stated that Punk never acted like he was too big or too good for them:

"It wasn’t a well-kept secret that I tried to sign Phil to TNA after things with AEW fell apart. I knew it was a long shot, I knew I was asking him to work in smaller arenas than he had in a long time. He listened; he was interested. He never big-timed TNA once, and he conducted himself the way we’d all wish a professional would. Ultimately, he went back to WWE, which, of course, is where he belongs."

CM Punk opened up about traveling to Saudi Arabia after being advertised for Night of Champions.

There were a lot of questions about how CM Punk would handle traveling to Saudi Arabia after returning to WWE. Many expected that he would simply opt to sit out, as WWE stars are generally given the option of not going to Saudi Arabia. Many choose to because of the lucrative paycheck.

In a surprising turn, The Second City Saint said that he doesn't hate the idea of going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve never been to Saudi, I don’t hate coming to Saudi," said Punk.

It's certainly a tricky one for Punk. While he doesn't need the extra money, he is in an important position storyline-wise. However, it was also noted recently on X/Twitter that he was replaced by Seth Rollins in the Night of Champions advertisement.

The Night of Champions event will be the only WWE show in Saudi Arabia this year. They will return next January for the 2026 Royal Rumble event. If Punk misses Night of Champions, it's hard to imagine him opting out of such a crucial event on the Road to WrestleMania 42.

