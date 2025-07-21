CM Punk targeted by WWE champion ahead of RAW

A major WWE star teased a confrontation with CM Punk ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. Punk emerged victorious in a Gauntlet Match in the main event of last week's episode of the red brand.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, Gunther took to Instagram to tease a confrontation with CM Punk. It was announced earlier today by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that The Second City Saint would be kicking off the show. The Ring General noted on his Instagram story that it was time to have a conversation with Punk, and you can check out his message in the image below.

"I think it's time to have a conversation," he wrote.

The champion sends a warning to Punk ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Gunther on Instagram]

The former AEW star will be challenging the veteran for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam as a result of winning the Gauntlet Match last Monday night. The 37-year-old successfully defended the title against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. It was the Hall of Famer's final match with the promotion, and Da Man was not happy with how it went down.

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns refusing to help CM Punk on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on Roman Reigns' refusal to help CM Punk during his return last week on WWE RAW.

The Tribal Chief returned last Monday night to attack Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. He helped Jey Uso up following the brawl, but did not do the same for Punk. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that he had forgotten what the issues were between Punk and Reigns.

"When Roman Reigns came in and he helps Jey up, then he goes over to Punk, I don’t even remember the Reigns-Punk history. I don’t remember it at all because it wasn’t a story. It all revolved around matches they had, and this and that and one match runs into the next. I’m like, what is the history between Reigns and Punk? I don’t even remember." [From 47:35 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Gunther confronts Punk tonight on RAW ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

