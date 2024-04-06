CM Punk taunts Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL 

CM Punk took a jibe at Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre by claiming he didn't remember their names during an interview.

The Second City Saint was supposed to collide with The Visionary at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but he was injured by Drew McIntyre during the Men's Royal Rumble match. It was announced on Monday Night RAW two weeks ago that he would serve as the special guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During the kick-off show for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony after SmackDown, CM Punk was interviewed backstage where he was asked which match he was looking forward to the most at WrestleMania XL.

The Voice of the Voiceless was struggling to come up with something, and he finally mentioned the Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre match. He claimed that he legitimately forgot about the bout.

Once he's cleared to compete, it's not hard to figure out which superstars he's going to feud with immediately. If The Scottish Warrior does win the bout, CM Punk could end up challenging him for the title. He could even get involved in the match on Sunday.

Do you think Punk really forgot their names? Sound off in the comments!

