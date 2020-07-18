CM Punk thanks John Cena in a heartfelt tweet 

Former WWE Champion, CM Punk still rules the hearts of many WWE fans. Nearly six years after his controversial exit from WWE post-Royal Rumble 2014, CM Punk associated himself with the wrestling business once again and joined WWE Backstage as an analyst and special contributor.

CM Punk, who is very active on Twitter, recently tweeted about his stellar 2011 Money in the Bank match against John Cena for the WWE Championship. Remembering the match from nine years ago, CM Punk mentioned that he couldn't have done it without John Cena, WWE producer Scott Armstrong, and the fans. He further said that he'll never forget the crowd and that atmosphere.

I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I’ll never forget. Thank you all. #MITB — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 17, 2020

CM Punk vs John Cena - Money in the Bank 2011

CM Punk vs John Cena at the 2011 Money in the Bank PPV was one of the best matches put on by either Superstar in their respective careers. It was also one of the best storylines of modern-day WWE which kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

It was in June 2011 when CM Punk became the #1 contender for the WWE Championship. He went on to reveal that his WWE contract was going to expire on the day of the Money in the Bank PPV, stating his plans on leaving the company with the WWE Championship.

After verbally attacking the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, CM Punk was suspended from WWE indefinitely (in storyline). However, he was brought back on the request of John Cena, who wanted to give CM Punk a shot at the WWE title, which the latter had earned.

9 years ago today, John Cena vs CM Punk at Money in the Bank 2011. What a hometown entrance. pic.twitter.com/bNCdD24sfg — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) July 17, 2020

At the PPV in question, CM Punk defeated John Cena after a great match that received five stars from Dave Meltzer. Much to the shock of the WWE Universe, CM Punk did exactly what he said and left the arena with the WWE Championship in his possession.