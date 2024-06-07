CM Punk will cause a massive upset at WWE Clash at the Castle, believes veteran (Exclusive)

According to a veteran, CM Punk will play a pivotal role at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle and be part of a major twist. The veteran in question, Vince Russo, has explained why his idea would be the most appropriate way to move forward.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre are set to face each other at the upcoming Premium Live Event, with the World Heavyweight Championship at stake. Considering how many times Drew has lost out on winning title matches, a number of fans are vying for him to win the belt. However, it is also doubtful whether The Archer of Infamy would be booked to lose the title so soon after winning it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo put forth the idea that CM Punk would cause an interference to make Drew lose. He stated:

"I disagree with that, and I'll tell you why. First of all, Drew is probably at the very tippity top of my list of who my favorite is at the WWE right now, without a shadow of a doubt. However, I think if you take the title off Priest now, you are going to hurt him. And you have the easy sc*ew, CM Punk sc*ews Drew in his hometown. Now you are really putting Drew over the edge now. I mean now he can have an edge. I mean he can literally become a killer." [2:50 onwards]

A former WWE Superstar believes Drew McIntyre will win against Damian Priest

While Vince Russo believes Damian Priest should not be made to drop the title so soon, EC3 thinks The Scottish Warrior would win.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained that Drew had paid his dues in WWE enough to have a strong reign as a champion.

"I think Drew as a performer, individual, an artist, an athlete, a win in Scotland. The reaction, like, everything we have ever been through in all of our lives or our careers sometimes comes down to just having one feeling one time that you can't ever recreate or ever recapture. But I think him taking that [win] in Scotland, will provide that. He has earned it," said EC3. [1:25 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell if Drew McIntyre will take home the title at Clash at the Castle.

