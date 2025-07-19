CM Punk will never wrestle 48-year-old WWE legend again

CM Punk recently opened up about how he would never get to wrestle a WWE legend again. In Punk's second coming as a WWE Superstar, he has competed against megastars such as Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins and continues to be a top star in the company.

The Best in The World also had a memorable program with his iconic rival John Cena last month in the lead-up to their Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions. One of their confrontations on SmackDown saw The Second City Saint catch everyone by surprise when he mimicked the 48-year-old's Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick.

In a recent interview with ComicBook Nation, CM Punk talked about how he came up with the Basic Punkanomics promo and why he went with it instead of delivering another pipebomb. The 46-year-old also explained why the build-up to his match against Cena was special to him, stating that he wanted to make it special, given that it was the last time he would face The Last Real Champion.

"That entire week was pretty emotional for me, being the last time I was going to get to share a ring with John Cena, and I wanted to make it special and memorable,” he said. [From 6:08 to 6:17]

With Cena ready to bid goodbye to his WWE career by the end of his year and moving toward the end of his Retirement Tour, CM Punk's words about being in the ring with him for the last time do ring true.

This makes their last feud and the match at Night of Champions all the more special, given their deep-rooted history going back to 2011.

CM Punk will face Gunther at SummerSlam 2025

While CM Punk failed to win the Undisputed WWE Title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he will have another shot at a world title in New Jersey next month.

On the most recent episode of RAW, The Best in The World overcame Bron Breakker in a five-man Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Gunther is currently on a hot streak, having retained his gold against Goldberg in the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion's retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

CM Punk hasn't won a WWE World Title since 2011, and now he will have to dethrone The Ring General if the veteran aims to reach the top of the mountain again.

