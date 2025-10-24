CM Punk shouldn't win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, veteran explains why

CM Punk shouldn't win the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, according to a veteran. The Voice of the Voiceless became the No. 1 contender a couple of weeks ago, after beating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat match.
However, following a real-life injury to Seth Rollins, the Title was vacated, and a battle royal was held this week to determine who will face Punk for the Championship.
Jey Uso emerged as the winner, setting the stage for a showdown with CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event for the World Title on November 1. While the Second City Saint will enter the match as a favorite, veteran wrestling personality Scott D'Amore believes he shouldn't win the Title.
In his D'Amore Drop column on Uncrowned, the former TNA head of creative said that Punk beating Jey to become Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event won't be the right call.
"Putting the title back on CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event isn’t what I’d do. It would be a pale imitation of his emotional win over Gunther at SummerSlam. Even though WWE is scrambling to fill the Seth Rollins-sized hole, I think Punk should spend more time chasing the belt. There’s a bigger, more meaningful moment down the road," he wrote. [H/T: Uncrowned]
D'Amore also said that a heel Jey Uso winning the Title will be much better, as it would give him a new direction rather than going back to team up with Jimmy Uso.
CM Punk briefly became the World Champion at SummerSlam
At SummerSlam, CM Punk took on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. After a hard-hitting battle that left the Ring General with a bloodied nose, Punk prevailed to win his first WWE World Title since 2013.
However, his joy was short-lived as Seth Rollins came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to the surprise of everyone. Rollins was reportedly injured, but it turned out to be a work.
The Visionary managed to beat the newly crowned champion and take the World Title. Now, it will be interesting to see when Punk gets his hands on the championship gold again.
