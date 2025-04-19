CM Punk worried about major WWE star; sends him a message ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar CM Punk seems worried for a fellow wrestler and asked him to keep an eye on his opponent at WrestleMania 41. Punk asked Finn Balor to watch out for Dominik Mysterio during a live Instagram session.

Dominik and Finn Balor will be going head-to-head in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 41. Balor, Mysterio, and Penta will challenge Bron Breakker for his WWE Intercontinental title at The Show of Shows, on Night 2.

CM Punk and Finn Balor appeared together during an Instagram live session tonight, and Punk seemed worried for the former Universal Champion. Punk said he keeps telling Balor he needs to watch out for Dominik Mysterio.

"I keep telling him [Finn Balor] he needs to watch out for Dominik Mysterio but these guys, they are as thick as thieves."

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Punk has his own issues to worry about as WrestleMania 41 looms closer. He will compete in his very first WrestleMania main event when he takes on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match on Night 1.

Punk has always dreamed about headlining 'Mania, and his wish will finally come true on April 19, 2025. He would love to put down Rollins and Reigns and walk out of Allegiant Stadium with his hand held high as the capacity crowd loudly chants his name.

