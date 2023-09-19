"CODY DESERVES IT MORE," "Punk isn't coming back" - WWE fans react to potential WrestleMania 40 main event

WWE fans recently reacted to two potential marquee matches at next year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

The Rock returned this past Friday night on SmackDown and got an incredible reaction from the WWE Universe. The Brahma Bull confronted Austin Theory and hit the former United States Champion with a People's Elbow. The legend was rumored to have a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but it never came to fruition.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his epic return to the ring in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38. The Rattlesnake defeated Kevin Owens in a singles match and gave an impressive performance given his age.

The account "Wrestling Republic" recently suggested two possible matches for the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40 on Instagram.

The suggested matches were CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock taking on Roman Reigns. Surprisingly, many fans did not seem interested in either bout and wanted the company to focus on their current talent in the build for WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley sends warning to whoever faces her at WWE WrestleMania 40

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is not concerned about who she will face next year at WrestleMania 40.

The Eradicator has dominated since becoming champion by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. She defeated Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of last week's edition of WWE RAW to retain the title but had some help from an unlikely source.

Nia Jax made he return to the company and planted Rodriguez with a Samoan Drop on the floor ringside. Ripley capitalized on the attack and hit Rodriguez with the Riptide to retain the title. However, Jax attacked the Women's World Champion as well after the main event of last week's WWE RAW.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Australian star disclosed that she doesn't care who challenges her at WrestleMania 40. She noted that she is a champion for a reason, and whoever decides to face her at next year's Show of Show is destined to lose.

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they're gonna lose. You know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is." [From 07:33 – 08:10]

Raquel Rodriguez gave Ripley her toughest challenge yet as Women's World Champion. Only time will tell if The Irresistible Force will get an opportunity at the title after her shocking return last week on WWE RAW.

