"Cody gains nothing from it" - WWE Universe thinks Cody Rhodes shouldn't face former rival after his return

Last night, Cody Rhodes appeared on the special edition of WWE RAW and addressed some issues as we enter the coming year. The WWE Universe wants Rhodes to focus on winning the Rumble and dethroning Roman Reigns over having another match with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins upon his return.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE after years of absence and defeated Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The two feuded for months, and Rhodes prevailed during every encounter. However, The American Nightmare was injured and sidelined for the rest of the year.

Last night, Rhodes addressed The Visionary during a promo and revealed his goals for 2023. WWE Universe wants The American Nightmare to focus solely on possibly winning the Rumble and dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Here's how the wrestling fans reacted:

Richard Stange @stange_richard @WWE @CodyRhodes I’d like to see Cody feud with Roman. Both have familial wrestling legacies. I think they can do something with that, especially if Dustin’s AEW contract expires and he is willing to return to WWE. I think that would be an interesting story. Bloodline vs bloodline. @WWE @CodyRhodes I’d like to see Cody feud with Roman. Both have familial wrestling legacies. I think they can do something with that, especially if Dustin’s AEW contract expires and he is willing to return to WWE. I think that would be an interesting story. Bloodline vs bloodline.

David @Davidxadames18 @WWE @CodyRhodes I like Cody but im not trying to see him sweep rollins 4-0. @WWE @CodyRhodes I like Cody but im not trying to see him sweep rollins 4-0.

Tim Flaherty @TimFlaherty823 @WWE @CodyRhodes I don't see a point. Cody gains nothing from it and it actually harms Seth to lose 4 straight. @WWE @CodyRhodes I don't see a point. Cody gains nothing from it and it actually harms Seth to lose 4 straight.

Brock @BBennett1992 @WWE @CodyRhodes Nah we need Cody/Roman on night two of WM @WWE @CodyRhodes Nah we need Cody/Roman on night two of WM

YODEGA @bxsoles @WWE @CodyRhodes Nah, at least not anytime soon.. They already did 3 matches in the span of a few months.. Only match we should be talking about for Cody is him and Roman at WM. @WWE @CodyRhodes Nah, at least not anytime soon.. They already did 3 matches in the span of a few months.. Only match we should be talking about for Cody is him and Roman at WM.

RETR0Tye @Retr0Tye1 @WWE @CodyRhodes Nah bruh we good on the three matches. Time to face someone new in 2023 @WWE @CodyRhodes Nah bruh we good on the three matches. Time to face someone new in 2023

It will be interesting to see which SHIELD member Rhodes will go for upon his return to the company in 2023.

Potential return date for Cody Rhodes' WWE return - Reports

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes shocked the entire world when he left AEW to join WWE. The American Nightmare was one of the few people who helped create All Elite Wrestling. He was a three-time TNT Champion before leaving the company.

The WWE Universe got to witness three stellar matches between The American Nightmare and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins from WrestleMania 38 and Hell in a Cell premium live event before Rhodes was sidelined with injury.

Cody Rhodes has been making his presence felt in the world of wrestling. According to a report from Xero News, The American Nightmare could make his first live appearance for the company on January 4th on WWE RAW.

Last night, he made a pre-recorded appearance for the show, where he addressed his injury and goals for the following year. It seems likely that Rhodes could be making a grand return to the company by possibly entering The Rumble.

