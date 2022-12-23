Potential return date revealed for Cody Rhodes - Reports

Cody Rhodes has been sidelined since tearing a pectoral muscle in preparation for his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. The American Nightmare's return date has potentially been revealed, according to Xero News.

Cody Rhodes made an unexpected return to WWE as the mystery opponent for Seth "Freaking" Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Cody engaged in a rivalry with The Revolutionary after his return and won all of their matches. The two men had a classic match at WrestleMania and continued to feud until Hell in a Cell.

Unfortunately, Cody tore his pectoral muscle while training for his match against Rollins at Hell in a Cell, but he demonstrated his guts and dedication to the company by competing in the match while injured. Since then, The American Nightmare has been inactive.

According to a tweet by Xero News, The American Nightmare may return to WWE on the January 2nd, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW, which will also be the first episode of the new year.

Whenever Rhodes returns to WWE television, it will certainly be a tremendous evening, and it will be exciting for fans to learn what lies ahead for him.

Cody Rhodes made his much-awaited return to WWE at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 to pursue a career on the independent circuit, where he established himself as one of the best in the business and helped build rival promotion AEW alongside Tony Khan and The Young Bucks. However, Cody had unfinished business in the Stamford-based company.

Vince McMahon informed Seth Rollins that he had hand-selected an opponent for him at WrestleMania, although the identity of this opponent remained a mystery until The Show of Shows.

When the lights went out and Cody's "Kingdom" theme hit, the WWE Universe erupted, and The American Nightmare made his triumphant return to the company. The match was filled with excitement and several good spots, with Cody even mocking his old Stardust gimmick.

In the end, The American Nightmare triumphed and was warmly welcomed back by the WWE Universe.

Only time will tell if Cody Rhodess will return on Monday Night RAW on January 2nd.

Should Cody pursue a new challenger or continue his feud with Seth Rollins? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

