Cody provides an update on AEW possibly signing Rey Mysterio

It is safe to say that Rey Mysterio hasn't had the best year in WWE, well, at least in terms of kayfabe. Currently engaged in an intense rivalry against Seth Rollins and his group on Monday Night RAW, recent reports have suggested that Mysterio could possibly be on his way out of WWE after running down his current contract.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Cody was asked if his promotion All Elite Wrestling would be interested in signing Rey Mysterio, considering the latter was a free agent.

Cody said that Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador of all time and the latter also has friends over in AEW. The TNT Champ further claimed that Mysterio still has a lot to offer to the pro wrestling business and at this point, that might be something that someone is currently discussing with him.

"To me, the greatest luchador ever, of all time -- hands down -- is Rey Mysterio Jr. And he's got friends here. Jericho and him are friends. Mysterio is not afraid to travel out there, either. He's not a one-company individual. And I think Rey still has a lot left to give in terms of wrestling. That might be something that someone else is currently discussing with him at this point. You never know."- said Cody.

A recent report did suggest that Rey Mysterio had an important meeting with regards to his WWE future.

In his last televised match in the company, 'The Master of the 619' suffered a loss at the hands of Seth Rollins in a brutal Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Will Rey Mysterio jump ship to AEW?

It remains uncertain if Rey Mysterio will be jumping ship to AEW in the future. Despite his recent match against Seth Rollins, which somewhat indicated the fact that WWE might have written him off TV for good, the company still continues to provide medical updates regarding Mysterio's 'injury'. If Rey Mysterio does return to WWE TV, we finally could witness him teaming up with his son Dominick in their battle against Seth Rollins and co.