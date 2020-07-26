Cody reacts to WWE losing a network deal to AEW

Cody is one of the few wrestlers that has performed in many promotions across the globe. Even though he began his career under WWE, Cody went on to wrestle under promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW and ROH after leaving Vince McMahon's company. After competing around the world, Cody co-founded AEW, a promotion that he is the Executive Vice President of.

WWE loses Sky Sports deal to AEW

It was earlier reported that WWE lost a massive deal with Sky Sports Italy. The network found the costs implied with running the show were too high and that not many viewers were tuning in to watch the product.

After calling things off with WWE, the network was interested in re-negotiating a contract with WWE but found a better deal with AEW and signed with them. According to the report, Sky Sports Italy has offered to air AEW Dynamite on a Friday night timeslot from 31st July.

A few hours ago, on his Twitter handle, Cody encouraged his fans to ask him questions in a quick Q&A session. During the session, he answered questions about WARHORSE and his reaction to AEW landing a deal with Sky Sports.

Groundbreaking! Continued brand growth is exciting, but this one really puts the movement into perspective.



I also love wrestling in Italy and I personally hope we can service that market at some point in the coming years. https://t.co/2m4aGhGoaZ — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020

Cody's upcoming match on AEW Dynamite

Cody is the inaugural AEW TNT Champion and has held on to the Championship since Double Or Nothing in May. During his tenure as Champion, Cody has defeated some big names of wrestling such as Jake Hager, Sonny Kiss, Jungle Boy, and many more.

You asked for it, AEW is giving it to you❗️



(but I predict this won’t be long, he doesn’t get outside of 5 minutes with me)



8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/fLVmTubSv9 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 24, 2020

Every week, we see someone new step up to Cody but fail to beat him. This week, on AEW Dynamite, the fans are getting what they've asked for. Cody will defend his AEW TNT Championship against WARHORSE.

You wouldn't want to miss this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. WARHORSE is a budding wrestler on the independent circuit, and his match against Cody is bound to be a classic.