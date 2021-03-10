"We have destroyed them" - Cody Rhodes on AEW beating WWE NXT

Cody Rhodes has hit the final nail in the coffin on the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT by stating that his company "destroyed" their competitor.

In 2019, WWE decided to move NXT to Wednesday nights to counterprogram with AEW's new Dynamite show. AEW Dynamite debuted in October of 2019 and has consistently beaten NXT in the ratings war. Recent rumors have suggested that WWE are set to move NXT to Tuesday nights from April.

While speaking on ESPN Radio, Cody Rhodes stated categorically that AEW have "destroyed" AEW, and WWE may be planning something else.

"There was a fun nature to the Wednesday Night War that plenty of people took very seriously, but if we’re being honest and again, not trying to sound braggadocious, this is a just a run through. We have destroyed them for over a year now in that space, and them leaving, perhaps that opens up a different viewership for us on Wednesday’s, but we’re not reactionary to their booking. We’re not going to change anything we do with what they decide to do on Wednesday’s or not, and also, there’s a lot of smart people who work for WWE, and perhaps they’re planning something else." (H/T Cageside Seats)

Cody Rhodes also suggested that there's a possibility of WWE moving RAW to Wednesday nights to compete with AEW Dynamite and that them moving away from Wednesday nights isn't them showing the "white flag".

What does the future hold for WWE NXT?

Hearing from a very reliable source that NXT will be moving to Tuesdays starting 4/13.



Should be announced fairly soon. pic.twitter.com/FCnLhdZ8Ms — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) March 2, 2021

WWE will most likely move NXT to Tuesday nights from April, potentially after WrestleMania 37. The Show of Shows will take place on April 10 and April 11 this year.

Other reports have suggested that an NXT TakeOver will take place ahead of this year's WrestleMania and will be held on the Thursday before The Show of Shows.

Just saw this. But what a bust WrestleMania week. Raw, NXT, Takeover, Smackdown, WrestleMania. I can't wait for April! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mXcqSAiIze — John D'Auria (@johndauria6) March 3, 2021