WWE appears to quietly confirm date for next NXT TakeOver

Are you ready for an NXT TakeOver event on a Thursday?

Earlier today, it was reported that no NXT title matches are scheduled for this year's WrestleMania event. It was a curious decision, as it would be challenging to have an NXT TakeOver event on WrestleMania weekend due to the two-night event.

While it hasn't been officially announced, if you go to your WWE Network account to cancel it right now, it reveals the next three events you would be missing by canceling now.

Right in the middle, the surprise reveal is NXT TakeOver scheduled for April 8, on a Thursday. It is something the company has never done before.

The cancellation screen of the WWE Network confirms the date of the next NXT TakeOver event.

What will NXT TakeOver on a Thursday look like?

While no tagline for the NXT TakeOver event is listed, the company already having a date penciled in seemingly confirms that the event will go ahead on a unique night.

This reveal certainly comes as a surprise because most people assumed that there would be no NXT TakeOver WrestleMania week. After all, logistically, there wasn't a place to fit it in where it would make sense.

With TakeOver scheduled for the Thursday before WrestleMania, it once again brings this year's WWE Hall of Fame into question. The event, which was rumored to be done digitally, now has no night to put it on without doubling the WWE programming on that day.

Where things go from there should be very interesting. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

