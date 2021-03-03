WWE's plans for NXT titles at WrestleMania - Reports

WrestleMania is only five weeks away, and a good portion of the card remains a mystery.

The event will be held over two days, with SmackDown airing Friday on FOX beforehand. Therefore, WWE doesn't have much room to showcase an NXT TakeOver event during WrestleMania weekend.

The WWE Universe has been speculating about having an NXT presence at this year's event. After Rhea Ripley defended the NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair last April, it left the door open to do it again this year. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, WWE has no plans to feature the NXT Championship or the NXT Women's Championship at this year's two-day WrestleMania event.

This is disappointing news for the black and gold brand and something its fanbase probably won't be too pleased to hear about.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE NEWS 🚨



As first revealed on tonight's Wrestling Daily, WrestleTalk has learned that #WWE currently has no plans for either the men's or women's #WWENXT Championships to be defended at WrestleMania 37 next month.https://t.co/2bzSgmOztZ — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) March 2, 2021

NXT Championship plans at WrestleMania have changed

Last month, WrestleVotes reported that WWE discussed the possibility of having Finn Balor and the NXT Championship on the WrestleMania card this year. But Dangoor states that is no longer the case.

While the report says this decision is unlikely to change, there's always a chance of WWE reversing course and putting an NXT title match on the card. But it's nothing the WWE Universe should anticipate happening.

It will be interesting to see the direction the black and gold brand will take here, amid rumors of NXT moving to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania.

Full disclosure, I don’t know where discussions stand at this point... However, I do know that several people, including some high up personnel, have talked about having Finn Balor & the NXT Championship on the WrestleMania card this year. Especially considering it’s 2 nights. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 5, 2021

What are your thoughts on WWE not featuring any NXT title matches at WrestleMania? Are you okay with this? Let us know in the comments section below.