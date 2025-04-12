Cody Rhodes "ambushed" 66-year-old legend; Former World Champion responds (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes "ambushed" a 66-year-old legend this WrestleMania season, and the former World Champion who got ambushed responded in detail about how it happened.

In the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive interview with Bill Apter, 66-year-old legend and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger spoke about his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction. He was surprised by Cody Rhodes in Atlanta, with The American Nightmare showing up at Diamond Dallas Page's studio to surprise Luger and let him know about his status as a Hall of Famer.

Lex Luger detailed the experience of getting surprised by the Undisputed WWE Champion:

"They ambushed me good, man. I didn't have a clue. DDP's own people film everything we do. That day, WWE was in town. They had gone through North Carolina, interviewed Arn Anderson. They came into town [Atlanta] interviewing me for Four Horsemen stuff. They're doing a big thing coming up on the Four Horsemen. When they came into Atlanta, I didn't think anything of it. They told me they'd meet me at the DDP's studio. I said, 'Ok, what time?' and they said 12. I was doing a session with DDP at the same time, so I said, 'let me clear it with D[DP] and maybe we can move some things around'. They said, 'Don't worry about it, we're going to work out with DDP at his house. Would that be good?' and I said, 'Perfect!'" [From 03:39 to 04:45]

He went on to describe that he went to do his regular workout with Diamond Dallas Page before Cody Rhodes showed up out of nowhere. Luger said that when he first saw Rhodes, he thought nothing of it because he assumed it was for a shoot that involved the WWE Championship belt. He said that he's usually a "better sniffer" and admitted to getting caught off guard.

You can watch the full video below:

Lex Luger opened up about why he has a special relationship with Cody Rhodes

Lex Luger's relationship with Cody Rhodes has to do with the influence that Dusty Rhodes had on his career. Speaking in the same dialogue about the surprise he got from The American Nightmare, Luger explained why their relationship was so special.

"I had a special relationship with his [Cody Rhodes'] dad. He gave me my nickname, 'the total package', and he gave me my finisher, the torture rack. His dad was so instrumental in Lex Luger becoming the wrestling star he became. So Cody knew all that. It was really cool that with his busy schedule, he came all the way back to Atlanta and came over to Dallas' house. It was great, man, they got me good." [From 05:58 to 06:32]

There are videos of Dusty Rhodes declaring that Lex Luger was a future World Heavyweight Champion. This was a prediction that came true. Rhodes and Luger famously went to war at Starrcade 1987 in a Steel Cage match, with Dusty coming out the victor.

Their history runs deep, which was likely why the Undisputed WWE Champion was asked to come and break the news to Luger.

