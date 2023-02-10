Cody Rhodes attends the premiere of popular Paramount+ series

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was in attendance for the season 3 premiere of the hit Star Trek Paramount+ series Picard.

The American Nightmare has been in the spotlight for WWE ever since he returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble. He would enter at #30 to win the Rumble and earn his WrestleMania main event spot against the company's world champion, Roman Reigns.

WWE started building this feud on this past Monday's RAW, where Rhodes had an emotional segment with the Tribal Chief's advocate, Paul Heyman.

Rhodes is also a huge Star Trek fan. The former three-time AEW TNT Champion was in attendance for the season three premiere of Picard, a show that stars the great Patrick Stewart. He took to Twitter to thank Paramount Plus for having him and credited the experience for having "Beautiful Trek' energy."

"Thank you @paramountplus& @jakeboyslim for having me out to the #PicardSeason3 world premiere! Beautiful Trek’ energy."

Cody Rhodes recalls feeling dead inside during his run as Stardust in WWE

Cody Rhodes departed WWE in 2016 after having a run as Stardust, a character that he recalled making him feel dead inside.

While away, he went on a run in ROH, NJPW, and eventually AEW, which helped usher in his American Nightmare persona. He returned to WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' opponent and has become one of the company's top babyfaces since.

While Cody Rhodes has his ticket punched to WrestleMania, the fate of the World Championship has not yet been decided. Roman Reigns will be defending the title against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber.

The event will take place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Canada, and is expected to be a huge show in terms of paying off the very hot angle between The Bloodline and the former Honorary Uce.

Who will you be rooting for at the Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes