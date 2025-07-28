  • home icon
Cody Rhodes breaks character; fails miserably in front of The Bloodline

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 28, 2025 08:12 GMT
Cody Rhodes is a former Undisputed WWE Champion [Image credits: WWE
Cody Rhodes is a former Undisputed WWE Champion [Image credit: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently broke his on-screen character at a Stamford-based promotion show. The American Nightmare was seen with The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso.

Cody Rhodes is all set to face John Cena in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Ahead of the event, Rhodes recently teamed up with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso to defeat MFT's Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa at a Supershow in Mexico.

During the live event in Mexico, The American Nightmare was seen breaking character to enjoy a moment with his teammates. All three stars were seen performing Fatu's emote. Although Jacob and Jimmy did it easily, Cody seemingly failed, as he struggled to do it properly.

Check out the clip below:

Rhodes shared another moment of respect with Jacob Fatu by holding the latter up on his shoulders at a live event in Mexico.

Vince Russo wants WWE to turn Cody Rhodes heel at SummerSlam

During a recent edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that he was not a fan of Rhodes' promos. The former WWE writer added that he believed The American Nightmare was a natural heel and the Triple H-led creative team should change his character at SummerSlam 2025.

"I did not listen to a word of this promo. Cody Rhodes' promos are a channel changer for me. They've been a channel changer for a very, very long time. So, I fast forwarded through it. I did not listen to a word of this. And bro, I'm not even going to say I pray because quite frankly, I really don't care what they do, but the reality of the situation is they need to do a double turn. Cody is a freaking heel. Cody has been a heel from day one and maybe if they turn Cody heel, that will force them to reset everything," Russo said.
It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
