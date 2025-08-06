Cody Rhodes breaks silence on Brock Lesnar's controversial WWE return

Cody Rhodes recently commented on Brock Lesnar's return to WWE. The Beast Incarnate showed up after The American Nightmare captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025.Cody Rhodes was a guest on ESPN today and was asked about Lesnar's return to the company. He noted that Lesnar is a former NCAA Champion and a former UFC Champion. The champion claimed the 48-year-old fit in with the direction that the company is heading.“Brock [Lesnar] is somebody who is a NCAA Champion, UFC Heavyweight Champion, he fits right in with the direction that WWE is going in terms of sport meeting entertainment,&quot; he said. [H/T: WrestlePurists]You can check out the video below:Brock Lesnar returned following the title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The veteran attacked John Cena following the match and hit him with an F5 in the final moments of SummerSlam.Former WWE writer questions fan reaction to Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlamVince Russo does not understand why so many wrestling fans were excited to see Brock Lesnar's return to the promotion at WWE SummerSlam.Lesnar had not been seen since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 and is referenced in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo wondered why fans were excited to see Lesnar's return. He noted that the company regularly relied on legends of the past for cheap pops and didn't know why fans still got excited about it.&quot;Bro, these wrestling fans have to be the lowest, stupidest, dumbest common denominator on the planet. How many times are we going to go Cena to Rock to Brock Lesnar to Undertaker back to Lesnar back to Taker? How many freaking times? And then, I'm reading the comments, 'Holy sh*t!' Bro, they have played this card ten freaking times, guys. What is wrong with these people? Seriously, I don't know. Are they brain-dead? What is wrong with them?&quot; [From 3:18 onwards]It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Cody Rhodes following his victory at SummerSlam this past Sunday night.