  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes breaks silence on Brock Lesnar's controversial WWE return

Cody Rhodes breaks silence on Brock Lesnar's controversial WWE return

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 06, 2025 18:52 GMT
Rhodes was in action at SummerSlam 2025 [Image credits: WWE.com]
Rhodes was in action at SummerSlam 2025 [Image credits: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes recently commented on Brock Lesnar's return to WWE. The Beast Incarnate showed up after The American Nightmare captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Cody Rhodes was a guest on ESPN today and was asked about Lesnar's return to the company. He noted that Lesnar is a former NCAA Champion and a former UFC Champion. The champion claimed the 48-year-old fit in with the direction that the company is heading.

“Brock [Lesnar] is somebody who is a NCAA Champion, UFC Heavyweight Champion, he fits right in with the direction that WWE is going in terms of sport meeting entertainment," he said. [H/T: WrestlePurists]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check out the video below:

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Brock Lesnar returned following the title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The veteran attacked John Cena following the match and hit him with an F5 in the final moments of SummerSlam.

Former WWE writer questions fan reaction to Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam

Vince Russo does not understand why so many wrestling fans were excited to see Brock Lesnar's return to the promotion at WWE SummerSlam.

Ad

Lesnar had not been seen since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 and is referenced in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo wondered why fans were excited to see Lesnar's return. He noted that the company regularly relied on legends of the past for cheap pops and didn't know why fans still got excited about it.

"Bro, these wrestling fans have to be the lowest, stupidest, dumbest common denominator on the planet. How many times are we going to go Cena to Rock to Brock Lesnar to Undertaker back to Lesnar back to Taker? How many freaking times? And then, I'm reading the comments, 'Holy sh*t!' Bro, they have played this card ten freaking times, guys. What is wrong with these people? Seriously, I don't know. Are they brain-dead? What is wrong with them?" [From 3:18 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Cody Rhodes following his victory at SummerSlam this past Sunday night.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications