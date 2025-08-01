Cody Rhodes breaks silence after major non-WWE appearance ahead of SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to break his silence after making a major appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare will be in action at SummerSlam 2025.Cody Rhodes defeated his mentor, Randy Orton, in this year's King of the Ring tournament finals to earn himself a shot at John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship. After their outing at WrestleMania 41, Rhodes and Cena are all set to face each other in a rematch at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Their bout will likely be in the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam.Ahead of this much-anticipated rematch, Rhodes made a huge appearance at First We Feast's Hot Ones. While answering questions on the show, The American Nightmare ate several hot wings, but impressively did not drink water or milk despite all the heat. An X user highlighted this fact, which caught Cody's attention, and he replied to the fan.The former Undisputed WWE Champion insisted that whichever wrestler appears next on Hot Ones should keep the momentum going by not drinking water or milk while eating hot wings.&quot;No [milk emoji], No [water emoji]. Next wrestler on the show better keep that going!&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:Cody Rhodes talked about his potential heel turn in WWEDuring a recent interview on ESPN First Take, Cody Rhodes revealed that his version of a heel turn was very different from everyone else, highlighting that his entrance would be completely different and he would try to get himself canceled.The American Nightmare also mentioned that he did not believe his character would change anytime soon.&quot;Very surprising. You know, I always like to say in what we do, never say never. And the more you're in this, it's probably really likely. But I think my version of a heel is just way too, I don't know, I wouldn't have music, the song would go away, the entrance would go away, I'd try to get myself canceled. I don't know if it would even translate. Never say never, but I don't see it happening anytime soon.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025.