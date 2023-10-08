Cody Rhodes breaks silence after major title win at WWE Fastlane 2023

Cody Rhodes broke his silence after winning a major title at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Cody Rhodes has been a top star in WWE ever since he returned last year at WrestleMania 38. He has been involved in numerous amazing storylines and matches. He even had a successful Royal Rumble this year when he won the match.

Rhodes then unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Despite being a top guy in the company, The American Nightmare hasn't held a championship since returning to the promotion, but that all changed tonight at Fastlane.

Cody and Jey Uso challenged Finn Bálor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. After a brutal and long match, Cody and Jey were able to capture gold thanks to a miscommunication between Judgment Day member Damian Priest and JD McDonagh.

Following his major title win, The American Nightmare took to social media to send a message regarding this big win.

"Uce," wrote Cody.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will have their work cut out for them, with several tag teams gunning for their titles.

What did you make of Cody's win at WWE Fastlane? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.