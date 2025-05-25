Cody Rhodes breaks silence after WWE return at Saturday Night's Main Event

Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX during the World Heavyweight Championship match. After helping his friend Jey retain his championship in the match, The American Nightmare sent a message to his rivals, breaking his social media silence in the process.

Main Event Jey faced Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the show. Earlier on in the night, Jey ran into John Cena backstage, who thought Paul winning the gold would "ruin" wrestling. During the title match, Cena pulled the referee out of the ring and attempted to help The Maverick win.

Cody Rhodes eventually made his return to spoil Cena's plans. He took out the Last Real Champion while Jey Uso tackled Logan Paul. To close the show, Rhodes challenged Cena and Paul to a tag team match at Money in the Bank alongside the World Heavyweight Champion.

After the show, Rhodes sent the following message to Cena and the social media megastar:

"You’ve ruined enough… See you both at #MITB," Rhodes wrote on X.

If the match is made official, it will be interesting to see which team leaves Los Angeles with the win at Money in the Bank.

Jey Uso wore Cody Rhodes' jacket after SNME went off the air

The American Nightmare made his first WWE appearance in a little over a month when he returned during tonight's SNME. He was greeted with a loud pop from the audience upon his arrival.

The duo of Jey and Rhodes is now seemingly set to face the team of John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match at the Money in the Bank. After the show went off the air, Main Event Jey was seen wearing Rhodes' jacket.

Fans are excited to see Cody Rhodes back on WWE programming. He will likely go after the Undisputed WWE Championship following Money in the Bank.

