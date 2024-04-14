Cody Rhodes called out by 26-year-old WWE star dubbed the "greatest recruitment" of the past 20 years: "It is a problem"

A rising 26-year-old star in WWE recently called out Cody Rhodes after picking up a win on Friday Night SmackDown.

Bron Breakker had been an absolute freak of nature in the ring during his days in NXT. His antics in the white and gold brand and the Royal Rumble 2024 were enough for him to get a SmackDown contract where he has been competing in recent weeks.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Bron Breakker competed in a singles match against Cameron Grimes. It took Breakker just 90 seconds to defeat Grimes. Following the match, WWE cameras caught up with the 26-year-old star who put World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes on notice.

“Another week, another match where I just turned my opponent into some dog food out in that ring and to prove that I am the future of WWE. It is a problem. It is an absolute problem for everyone else on this entire roster because the dog is here. The bad*** of WWE is here on Friday Night SmackDown. I'm gonna prove to the whole world that I'm the greatest recruitment that this company has seen in the past 20 years, and I'm gonna prove it day in and day out, every city, every town, every night, until I get all the way to the top, and yeah, that means you Damian Priest. That means you Cody Rhodes. I'm coming for it all!” Bron Breakker said. [0:01 - 0:48]

You can check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the former NXT Champion.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a massive announcement about his family

Apart from being one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, Cody Rhodes is also known as a man who would do anything for his family. Recently, Cody appeared on both RAW and SmackDown after finishing his story at WrestleMania XL.

After the latest episode of SmackDown went off-air, Cody competed in a dark match against Dominik Mysterio. Following the match, The American Nightmare got on the microphone and announced that his family member, Otis, had just finished chemotherapy.

"Detroit is kinda like a hometown for me. I debuted here back in 2007 at the Hall of Fame at the Fox Theater and then I married the most beautiful woman on earth...Speaking of Brandi, these are Brandi’s parents sitting in the front row. I’m very excited that they’re here, the whole family, but in particular, I have to shout out Otis, who’s got the hat on. Otis just finished up chemo," Cody Rhodes said. [0:16 - 1:43]

It remains to be seen whether Bron Breakker will be able to live up to his promise and become a world champion in the future.

