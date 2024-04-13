Cody Rhodes makes massive announcement about his family following WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes walked into SmackDown as the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the first time on Friday night. The American Nightmare appeared again after the cameras stopped rolling, and made a massive announcement regarding a family member.

Cody competed in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air. He took on Dominik Mysterio and defeated The Judgment Day member easily.

After the match, The American Nightmare took the microphone and delivered a heartfelt promo for fans in attendance. He wished them all well before revealing that his family member, Otis, successfully finished chemotherapy. This earned a great response from fans.

"Detroit is kinda like a hometown for me. I debuted here back in 2007 at the Hall of Fame at the Fox Theater and then I married the most beautiful woman on earth...Speaking of Brandi, these are Brandi’s parents sitting in the front row. I’m very excited that they’re here, the whole family, but in particular, I have to shout out Otis, who’s got the hat on. Otis just finished up chemo," Cody Rhodes said. [0:16 - 1:43]

The Stamford-based promotion will be looking to give Cody Rhodes a good run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since he waited two years to get his hands on it. It will be interesting to see who steps up to The American Nightmare as the Backlash Premium Live Event is going to be held next month in France.

Cody Rhodes will find his first title challenger on WWE SmackDown next week

WWE fans won't need to wait long to find out who will face Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event in France. The latest edition of SmackDown saw two men winning their respective Triple Threat Matches. They will battle it out next week to determine the number-one contender for The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio, while LA Knight overcame Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley. Styles and Knight will compete against each other on SmackDown next week to figure out who will face Rhodes at Backlash 2024.

The stakes will be high in the contest as Knight has already defeated Styles at WrestleMania XL to get ahead. However, The Phenomenal One could use his experience to win the upcoming match and become Cody’s next challenger.

