Cody Rhodes changes his look amidst WWE return rumors

One of the biggest topics of discussion in the pro-wrestling world currently is Cody Rhodes leaving All Elite Wrestling, in addition to rumors of him returning to WWE. Amidst all this, Rhodes has now made a change to his look.

Taking to Instagram, Cody revealed that he grew an "amazing goatee" and thought it gave him a Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) vibe. However, he didn't share any pictures of himself in this new look and added that his wife Brandi Rhodes, who is also no longer with AEW, disagreed. You can view a screenshot of Cody's Instagram story below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ In a shocking turn of events, it has been confirmed that Cody and Brandi Rhodes are no longer a part of #AEW In a shocking turn of events, it has been confirmed that Cody and Brandi Rhodes are no longer a part of #AEW! https://t.co/bOoVwpmnk6

Pat McAfee made a major statement about Cody Rhodes and his WWE return rumors

Friday Night SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee recently stated on The Pat McAfee Show that he thinks the former AEW EVP is coming to WWE. He even went on to take some major shots at AEW, seemingly calling the promotion "terrible."

“I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE," said McAfee. "I guess, who cares? Him and his little friends started something; it was terrible. We actually went head to head with them on Wednesdays. We beat them a couple of different times. Who cares? The hell with Cody Rhodes.”

However, McAfee then clarified that he was joking and praised Rhodes:

“I'm actually pretty pumped if Cody's coming back. He's obviously a massive name in sports entertainment. If he’s coming to SmackDown, I’m excited about it.”

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been several rumors of Cody returning to WWE. Wade Keller of PWTorch even reported that he is set to receive a big push from Vince McMahon.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, WWE dropped a major tease about the same. During an in-ring segment, The Miz stated that his mystery partner was "dashing," seemingly referring to the "Dashing Cody Rhodes" gimmick.

