Having been a part of the wrestling business for more than 15 years, Cody Rhodes has faced the best of his generation. Seth Rollins is a star who stands out amongst the cream of the crop for him.

Since making his return to WWE last April, Rhodes's first feud in the company was with Rollins as the two stars battled it out on three separate occasions. Most notably their match at Hell in a Cell 2022, which saw Cody fight through his torn pectoral injury and pick up the win.

During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, The American Nightmare sang the praises of The Visionary, naming him as one of the best in the business today.

"I mean, this is Seth who, he’s won every title known to man. He’s in my book. I have my three top wrestlers and I try not to be in just our WWE bubble. I tried to look everywhere, and I’ve wrestled everybody. I think he’s, I always say he’s top three. He’s incredible, unreal." H/T (Inside The Ropes)

Over the years, whether it's been in WWE, AEW, or New Japan, Cody has faced the best of the best, from Seth Rollins, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Chris Jericho.

Cody Rhodes is ready for the biggest match of his life

After winning the Royal Rumble this past Saturday, the Georgia native is now set to do battle with Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Continuing to speak on Impaulsive, Cody Rhodes explained why this match against Roman at WrestleMania 39 means so much to him.

"I gotta finish the story. For those who don't know, 1978, my dad won the WWE title, but it was by over the top rope or disqualification is how he won the match." Rhodes added: "I had that picture and that was my first dream ever, like, I'm gonna get it to him. I have the belt too, the original one. I showed it to Vince when we had our first meeting but as much as that belt is special, what Roman has is it." [1:12:54-1:13:31] H/T (Sportskeeda)

If Cody Rhodes is to win at WrestleMania, he will have to do something no superstar has been able to do in well over 3 years and that is pin Roman Reigns' shoulders to the mat for a count of 3.

Will Cody Rhodes walk out of WrestleMania 39 as Undisputed Champion? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

