Cody Rhodes & CM Punk could turn heel because of one WWE star; it's not Roman Reigns, says analyst

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are currently two of the top babyfaces in WWE. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed that they could turn heel because of one superstar.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts discussed the possibility of John Cena turning heel in the upcoming month as he nears retirement. The 41-year-old said that although it remains a possibility, it would be unnecessary since the 16-time world champion would need to turn babyface again before the end of his final run. However, he suggested Cena could lead other superstars to turn heel, including The Second City Saint and The American Nightmare.

Roberts claimed that The Cenation Leader could do questionable things that fans would look past since they would not want to boo him in his final days in WWE. Meanwhile, the fans' response to Cena's actions could push Punk and Rhodes to their breaking point, prompting them to turn against both the WWE Universe and Cena.

"I think if John Cena does questionable things that we as fans are able to look past, then it will cause other people, maybe Drew McIntyre, maybe CM Punk, maybe Cody Rhodes, to start becoming villains based on the fact that we are accepting of John Cena kind of not being as milk and cookies as he pretends he is," said Roberts.

He continued:

"I think to go a step deeper than you're actually going and realize that John Cena not being a standard babyface and other people playing by the rules is causing John Cena to get better opportunities and causing us to cheer John Cena, which is gonna cause them, for playing by the rules, to turn on us and Cena." [1:19:13 -1:20:04]

Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk vs. John Cena could happen at WrestleMania, says WWE legend

On the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested that John Cena should win the Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling legend proposed that CM Punk could then cash in the favor Paul Heyman owes him for tagging with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series last year to insert himself into the WrestleMania title match, turning it into a Triple Threat:

"We can sit here and we can think Punk, Roman, Seth. What's the favor? Are we gonna wait until after WrestleMania for this favor? What's the favor? The favor is: get me in the main event of WrestleMania. And now the main event becomes Cody, Cena, Punk," he said.

It would be interesting to see if that scenario would happen in the upcoming Show of Shows.

