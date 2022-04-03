"I think everyone knew something was wrong" - Cody Rhodes comments on his final AEW promo

After a triumphant to WWE at WrestleMania Saturday, Cody Rhodes opened up about his final promo in AEW and what it meant.

The American Nightmare made his much anticipated WWE return at WrestleMania, putting on an instant classic with Seth Rollins. Cody left AEW in February of this year following failed contract negotiations.

During an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Rhodes discussed his final promo in AEW, stating how in retrospect, it was clear that 'something was wrong.' However, the former TNT Champion wanted to make it clear that he 'wasn't mad at anyone' and that he was happy with the direction AEW was going.

He stated:

"That interview looks a lot different now. I think everyone knew, respectfully, that something was wrong. I wasn’t mad at anybody, I was so happy we set the table and Punk came, Bryan came, Cole came. Great. I can go do my thing now, and that’s be there for MJF and be there for Sammy and the kids. I have to be there for the kids, right? Looking at that interview, I didn’t know then, but I did know, if it happens, I need to get this out." [H/T Fightful]

He also talked about his appreciation for the people in AEW and how much they mean to him.

"I need them to know how much I appreciated their love in six years. I don’t mind if people boo me or cheer me or whatever, but I want them to know it’s real. I hate the idea that they have something built up about me that’s not and that’s the only time you get to do that, is when you talk. I have some up and down interviews, sometimes they are out of the park home runs and other times they are just, ‘this guy is a lunatic.’ It’s about plate appearances. Sometimes you strike out, sometimes it’s a home run," said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes' final match in AEW came at the Beach Break special on January 26th, where he faced off against Sammy Guevara in a ladder match for the TNT Championship. Rhodes lost his championship and eventually left the company soon after, alongside his wife, Brandi.

Cody Rhodes revealed a 'special' gesture by Vince McMahon before he re-signed with WWE

Cody Rhodes last wrestled in WWE in 2016, with the company granting his requested release in May of that year. The departure left Rhodes with a bit of a chip on his shoulder, and he used it as motivation to make himself one of the hottest commodities in all of professional wrestling.

In a recent interview, The American Nightmare discussed a 'special' gesture made by WWE, and specifically Vince McMahon, before his return.

"One of the most special parts of it was Bruce [Prichard] and the Chairman himself [Vince McMahon] flew down to meet me. Had that meeting not led to anything, had it just been a conversation about 'wrestling, sports entertainment, so fun,' just a conversation on that, it would have been great closure on the last loop. I left here on the worst of terms. I talked all the smack on earth, but none of it matter," said Cody. [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes noted that his conversation with the Chairman of WWE provided him with the closure he needed regarding his previous leave from the company. He would go on to say that he felt vindicated that WWE was interested in his American Nightmare gimmick.

