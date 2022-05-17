"That is my entire focus" - Cody Rhodes on what he wants to achieve in WWE

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his legacy and what he wants to achieve in WWE.

Prior to returning to WWE, The American Nightmare was one of the Executive Vice Presidents of rival promotion AEW as well as an in-ring competitor. He was the inaugural TNT Champion and was a part of several high-profile storylines against the likes of MJF and the late Brodie Lee.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes stated that he doesn't want to be remembered only for helping start another professional wrestling company. He added that he wants to fulfill his dream of winning the biggest prize in the industry, which is winning the WWE Championship.

“I don’t want my wrestling legacy solely to be that I helped start an alternative wrestling company. I’m really proud of that and I want it to be part of my legacy, but what I’ve always wanted is what I’m after right now. I’m getting a second chance at that, and that is my entire focus. I want to do this for my whole family. My wife, my daughter, my sister Teil, my mom. If I can’t hand this title to my dad, it would be wonderful to hand it to my mom,” said Rhodes.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



But to get there, he'll have to knock off Roman Reigns... Ever since returning to the company at ‘WrestleMania 38’ last month, Cody Rhodes ( @CodyRhodes ) has made it clear that he is driven solely by the pursuit of the @WWE championship.But to get there, he'll have to knock off Roman Reigns... trib.al/U3vskJB Ever since returning to the company at ‘WrestleMania 38’ last month, Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) has made it clear that he is driven solely by the pursuit of the @WWE championship. But to get there, he'll have to knock off Roman Reigns... trib.al/U3vskJB

Rhodes has mentioned in several interviews and on RAW that his goal is to win the WWE Championship and fulfill the unfulfilled dream of his late father Dusty Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes opens up about his feud with Seth Rollins

The American Nightmare collided with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and again at WrestleMania Backlash, defeating him both times. The two stars are scheduled to meet in the ring once again, but this time it will be inside Hell in a Cell.

During the same conversation, Cody Rhodes spoke about his rivalry with The Visionary. He stated that he is satisfied with their two matches.

“When it comes to Seth, I was really satisfied with our two matches. It was pure wrestling. I thought that chapter was closed, but I’m looking forward to what’s next between us. That curb stomp last week on Raw was right on my forehead, so we’re not finished yet.”

The American Nightmare will look to make it three wins in a row against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Fans will have to tune in on June 5th to see which man emerges victorious at the premium live event.

Edited by Debottam Saha