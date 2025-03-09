  • home icon
Cody Rhodes is confirmed to lose at WWE WrestleMania 41 against John Cena, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:10 GMT
Will Cody Rhodes lose against John Cena? (via WWE.com)
Will Cody Rhodes lose against John Cena? (via WWE.com)

The Road to WrestleMania is currently red-hot, with WWE legend John Cena and Cody Rhodes set to face each other with the latter's Undisputed WWE Title at stake. According to a veteran, this may not go The American Nightmare's way.

The veteran in question, Vince Russo, recently discussed his predictions for the storyline involving Cena, The Rock, and Rhodes. Fans are still reeling from the fact that Cena turned heel after more than two decades as a babyface, especially in his last year of active wrestling. While many believe that Cody will overcome the seemingly insurmountable odds at The Showcase of the Immortals, Russo isn't so sure.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE Head Writer stated that it was unlikely that John Cena's heel turn, which took 22 years to happen, would be wasted by him losing at WrestleMania 41.

"He's (Cody Rhodes) not gonna win at WrestleMania. There's no way. Why are we gonna waste our time? He's not gonna win. You are gonna waste 22 years by Cody going over?" [5:00 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Vince Russo also thinks The Rock will face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 42

Although The Rock isn't currently active in the ring, Russo believes that may change after this year's WrestleMania.

During the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about his theory that The Rock would go toe-to-toe with Cody next year. He stated:

"I think next year they're gonna do Cody and Rock. I think that's gonna be next year's story. I think he will win it, but he will lose it somewhere along the way, 'cause if he's being honest with his last year run, they're gonna have to turn him back babyface before..." [3:32 onwards]
As of now, only time will tell what Triple H is planning for this year's WrestleMania.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Neda Ali
