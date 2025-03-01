Cody Rhodes confirms upcoming WWE appearances ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is set to make his presence felt tonight at the Elimination Chamber in a huge way. Ahead of the premium live event, the second-generation superstar revealed his upcoming appearance dates for March 2025.

The Rock extended an offer to The American Nightmare, asking the latter to yield his soul and serve as "his champion" on last week's SmackDown. The Great One then declared he would be expecting Rhodes' decision at the Elimination Chamber.

On the February 28 installment of the blue brand, The Final Boss bribed the Undisputed WWE Champion with a fancy locker room and a custom-made raptor truck. Ahead of his scheduled appearance at the premium live event in Toronto, Canada, Cody Rhodes took to X/Twitter and confirmed the remaining nine dates for this month.

In March, The American Nightmare is scheduled for four appearances on Friday Night SmackDown broadcasts, three on Monday Night RAW, and two at Road to WrestleMania live shows. It remains uncertain whether these appearances will be for televised programming or only dark matches.

"March," Cody Rhodes wrote this with the promotional graphic below.

WWE legend tells Cody Rhodes why he must accept The Rock's offer

On this week's Friday night show, The Miz spoke to the 39-year-old star in a backstage segment. During the conversation, The A-Lister explained to Cody Rhodes why he must become a "corporate champion."

The Miz tried to persuade The American Nightmare by highlighting The Rock's power in the wrestling industry and Hollywood. The 44-year-old legend implied that Rhodes was settling for less than his potential.

"What are you gonna do? I live in Hollywood, [and] he runs it right now. Look, do you want to be the fourth judge in a failed TV show, or do you want something bigger? Something better? - because the audience, the WWE Universe, they don't get it. They see you as the WWE Champion, the face of this company, [and] that you are at the top. But you and I both know that there is so much more. You want more!" he said.

You can watch the segment below:

Fans will have to wait and see if Cody Rhodes will turn heel after potentially accepting The Final Boss' life-altering deal.

