Cody Rhodes continues to refer to himself as WWE's QB

Cody Rhodes continues to refer to himself as the quarterback of WWE following the Super Bowl LIX. The American Nightmare successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2025 last weekend.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III compared Jalen Hurts to Rhodes after the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in last night's Super Bowl. The veteran reacted to the comparisons and continued to refer to himself as the QB of WWE, as seen in his post below.

"Just a couple of QB1’s finishing their stories. The greater challenge is what comes next, but @JalenHurts is certainly built for it. Congrats to the @Eagles on becoming the #SBLIX Champions 🫡🏈," he wrote.

The 39-year-old teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. However, Solo Sikoa returned after the match and attacked Rhodes at the end of the show.

Bill Apter predicts Cody Rhodes will retain his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that Cody Rhodes would retain the Undisputed WWE Championship if he battles Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble match last weekend and is scheduled for a major title match at The Show of Shows in April. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Apter stated that The YEET Master would look good in defeat if he battled Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania but would fall short of becoming champion.

"Against Cody, I think Jey Uso will look great in defeat. That's what I think is gonna happen. That hug, that hug between him and Cody could have been very telling that this might be the guy, okay? But I don't think he is gonna take the belt off of Cody Rhodes." [From 9:30 onwards]

Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2025 by hitting him with an Alabama Slam through a ladder as Zayn watched on from the ringside area. Owens attacked Sami Zayn last week on RAW and hit him with a Package Piledriver.

KO followed it up with a promo from his car this past Friday night on SmackDown and claimed that Zayn was a terrible friend for not helping him at the Royal Rumble.

