Cody Rhodes is all set to retain his title at WWE WrestleMania 41, says veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is currently at the top of the food chain right now as the Undisputed WWE Champion. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, he is unlikely to lose his title at WrestleMania 41 as well.

The American Nightmare has had quite a straightforward run as the champion so far, but the twist at the PLE, i.e. Jey Uso's win, could potentially see him facing off with a friend at WrestleMania. Considering how friendly Cody and Jey are, this could certainly make for an interesting dynamic. According to Bill Apter, Jey would look great even in defeat against Cody.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Apter referenced the hug between Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event when discussing the possible match.

"Against Cody, I think Jey Uso will look great in defeat. That's what I think is gonna happen. That hug, that hug between him and Cody could have been very telling that this might be the guy, okay? But I don't think he is gonna take the belt off of Cody Rhodes." [9:30 onwards]

Jey Uso recently talked about when he found out he was winning WWE Royal Rumble

According to Jey Uso, he was informed of the decision to crown him the winner of the Royal Rumble just a few hours before the WWE PLE.

Speaking on the DC Check-In podcast, the Yeet man talked about his reaction to hearing the news for the first time. He said:

"I was humbled, man. I know as soon as they told me it was me. They told me like halfway during the day, Saturday. They were like, ‘Hey, we need the last four to come in here.’ I'm last four. I see who's with me. I'm like, Yeah, yeah!’ They let me know, man, and then I automatically was like, ‘Man, I would show to my brothers.’ … I knew I liked it too because I knew not one person at the arena think it’s going to be me," Jey said.

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what Jey plans to do next in WWE.

