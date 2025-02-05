Jey Uso reveals when he found out he was winning the 2025 Royal Rumble

Jey Uso shocked the WWE Universe when he pushed John Cena off the apron to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. But when did "Main Event" Jey find out that he would be heading to WrestleMania 41 and challenging for a world title?

The Yeet Master entered the Rumble as the No. 20 entrant, lasting for more than 36 minutes and eliminating three WWE Superstars. He threw out Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn before a showdown with Cena in the final moments of the match.

Just like with any wrestling match, Jey Uso was informed beforehand that he would win the Royal Rumble. Speaking to Daniel Cormier on the DC Check-In podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed that WWE told him about his win a few hours before the premium live event.

"I was humbled, man. I know as soon as they told me it was me. They told me like halfway during the day, Saturday. They were like, ‘Hey, we need the last four to come in here.’ I'm last four. I see who's with me. I'm like, Yeah, yeah!’ They let me know, man, and then I automatically was like, ‘Man, I would show to my brothers.’ … I knew I liked it too because I knew not one person at the arena think it’s going to be me," Jey said. [From 8:22 - 8:55]

Jey Uso became the fourth member of the Anoa'i family to win the Royal Rumble, joining Yokozuna, The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso's son wants to become a WWE Superstar

In the same interview with Daniel Cormier, Jey Uso was asked about his two sons, Jaciyah and Jeyce Fatu, and if they are interested in becoming pro wrestlers. Jey admitted that his oldest son doesn't tune in to wrestling a lot, but his youngest wants to be a WWE Superstar.

"He loves this, man. He wants to be like me. He wants to be like Dom and Rey Mysterio, second father and son tag team champion. ‘Dad, how be the wrestler?’ I'm like, '18.' He's like, 'Five more years,'" Jey said. [From 6:55 - 7:08 in the video above]

Wrestling is in Jeyce's blood, being a member of the Anoa'i family. His grandfather is one of the best trainers out there, while his father has connections to Booker T., who helped polish his skills before going to WWE.

