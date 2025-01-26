What happened to Jey Uso after WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went off the air?

The WWE Universe just witnessed the spectacular second edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The card was stacked, and spectators expected a night to remember, which has certainly lived up to the hype. Three champions from RAW were defending their titles, and all of them managed to retain their gold. Rhea Ripley opened the evening, and the final match on the card was between Jey Uso and Gunther.

Unfortunately, Jey Uso’s night ended badly, as he failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, with Gunther retaining his title. Now, a heartwarming picture of Main Event Jey Uso is going viral from SNME after he suffered a major setback.

A fan live from the arena shared a picture featuring Jey Uso and the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare came out to console his friend Jey, gave him a warm hug, and heaped praise on him in front of the entire crowd, boosting his morale after failing to capture the World title for the first time in his career.

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes have a history together as they both captured the WWE Tag Team titles together in 2023 and had a brief but memorable stint as a team. Both men are often seen helping one another when needed.

Jey Uso could move to WWE SmackDown to confront a major star

Following his loss against Gunther, Jey Uso could look for a new path on the SmackDown brand, as there may be no business left for him on the red brand. Additionally, his brother Jimmy Uso needs a backup as The New Bloodline keeps on attacking him on the blue brand.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga launched an attack on Jimmy Uso on SmackDown while he was in a match against Carmelo Hayes. Main Event Jey Uso could address The New Bloodline's attack on his brother in his absence. He might send them a warning, upon reuniting with Jimmy as a team on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

However, the proposed angle about Jey Uso’s SmackDown arrival is speculative, and it remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Uso in the coming months.

