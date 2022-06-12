"Elbow was almost broken" – Cody Rhodes' crazy performance compared to gutsy Dusty Rhodes moment (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recalled a gutsy Dusty Rhodes moment while discussing Cody Rhodes' performance at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The American Nightmare stunned the wrestling world at Hell in a Cell when he battled Seth Rollins inside the ominous structure despite suffering a torn pectoral muscle. Veterans and fans lauded Cody's performance as he defeated The Visionary for the third consecutive time.

Speaking about Cody's courageous efforts on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter reminisced about a Dusty Rhodes match where The American Dream competed despite injuring his elbow:

"I shot matches of his [Cody] dad, one in particular with Harley Race down in Florida where Dusty was told not to go to the ring because his bionic elbow was almost broken, and [he was like] 'Just leave me alone, let me go out there.' This is what he did, he went out through the pain." (from 30:57 to 31:14)

Bill also mentioned Dusty's iconic performance in a heartwarming open letter to Cody Rhodes, saying the latter has the same work ethic as his late father.

Backstage update on Cody Rhodes' injury and recovery time

WWE recently shared an update on The American Nightmare's injury, saying he'll be sidelined for around nine months.

Rhodes suffered a torn right pectoral tendon during weight training before his match against Seth Rollins. His wife, Brandi Rhodes, later announced that his pectoral tendon was entirely torn off the bone before saying the surgery was successful.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell also commented on Cody's injury, stating that he expects The American Nightmare to return to action before the scheduled time:

"Good luck to him, and I hope he does well. I think he will be back before nine months."

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes For the love of the game For the love of the game

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and quickly established himself as the top babyface in the company. His heroic performance at Hell in a Cell has elevated him to the top of the chart, and fans will be eagerly waiting for him to make a return soon.

