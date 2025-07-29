Cody Rhodes' cryptic message has got the fans thinking that he might turn heel, says veteran: "They're going to do the double turn"

Cody Rhodes sent a cryptic post on social media where he thanked the fans and teased what the future has in store for him. Bully Ray briefly discussed the post and the possibility of a double turn at SummerSlam 2025.At the upcoming premium live event, Rhodes will face John Cena in a WrestleMania 41 rematch. He has the opportunity to regain the title he lost at The Grandest Stage of Them All earlier this year.Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray discussed a potential double turn and potential failure this weekend in New Jersey. Cena is expected to turn babyface again after teasing it a few times in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Rhodes is hinting at a heel turn.&quot;There are people out there, because of some Cody tweets that happened recently that believe Cody is going to turn heel, and John, they're going to do the double turn. As a matter of fact, I put a very subliminal tweet out there a couple of weeks ago, just acknowledging that a double turn is not easy to do effectively. It's everything has to fall into place perfectly for that double turn to work because you're asking people to completely take emotional investment in two people and flip-flop them. And we've seen it fail before. We've seen it work, but I think we've seen it fail more often than not,&quot; said Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBully Ray recalled telling Cody Rhodes that he's a heelBully Ray also discussed the idea of Cody Rhodes possibly turning a heel in WWE. The American Nightmare is no stranger to being the bad guy. Ring of Honor and Bullet Club fans would recall his days in the faction and how he tormented superstars.Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray had this to say regarding a potential Cody Rhodes heel turn:&quot;You take so much of a risk when you try to do it. Does the WWE have the guts to try to pull it off? We shall see. Do they have the guts to turn Cody heel? We shall see. Is it the right time? I have told you since day one, I've been telling Cody to his face since we shared a locker room in Ring of Honor, I said, 'Cody, you're a heel. Cody hates everybody. Cody's a heel.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRhodes and Cena will cross paths in a Street Fight at SummerSlam this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The match will take place on Night Two of the event.