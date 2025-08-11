Cody Rhodes denies major swerve was planned for WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare recently denied a major swerve rumored to be planned for the premium live event.
Heading into the championship bout, The Cenation Leader had started showing signs of a potential babyface turn even before the eventual turn on the SmackDown before SummerSlam. Rhodes, on the other hand, showed his more ruthless side during his win over Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring tournament. As a result, many fans started speculating about a double-turn at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
During a recent appearance on SI Media With Jimmy Traina, Cody Rhodes stated that he heard a lot of talk about a double turn. However, the 40-year-old noted that the people would not be able to explain exactly what a double turn meant.
"I just did an interview with Unreal, and I kept hearing the phrase ‘double turn.’ Double turn is a little more complicated than people think. It shouldn’t be. I have a bounty out if one person can actually tell me what that means. They’re going to say the thing that sounds the most simple, and that’s not what a double turn is. I’m not going to get into it," Cody said.
WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!
The SmackDown star added that if his potential heel turn was ever pitched, the idea never reached him.
"If [me turning] was discussed, it didn’t go far. I don’t think it got to me, by any means, because I would have some ideas on how I would execute it and what would happen," Cody added. [H/T: Fightful]
You can listen to the podcast below:
Former WWE Champion takes out Cody Rhodes at SmackDown
Within a week of defeating John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, The American Nightmare joined forces with The Cenation Leader to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a traditional tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown.
However, the contest ended in a DQ after The Maverick hit Cena with a low blow. After the bell rang, the two went to the back and fought. By the ringside area, The Scottish Warrior hit Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship, followed by a Claymore.
While John Cena and Logan Paul are already scheduled to face each other in a singles bout at WWE Clash in Paris, it will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre also share the ring at the upcoming premium live event.
Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!