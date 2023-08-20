Cody Rhodes deserves another "crack" at Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Title, according to Teil Runnels (Exclusive)

Teil Runnels wants to see her brother, Cody Rhodes, have another showdown with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

The American Nightmare challenged The Tribal Chief for his gold at WrestleMania 39 after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, though he was the favorite to win heading into the event, it was Reigns ultimately who came on top, thanks to some timely assistance from Solo Sikoa. The look on Cody Rhodes' face after the bout was enough to convey just how distraught he was.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Teil Runnels mentioned that she was keen on seeing another match between her brother, Cody, and Roman Reigns. She explained that since The Head of the Table hadn't won cleanly, with Sikoa interfering, it made sense for Cody Rhodes to get another shot at his title.

"I sure hope so. I think that was the challenge. Can you continue this momentum? Can you keep going? But I think Roman didn't win clean with Solo in there, so I think he deserves another crack at it. Or whoever's holding it," said Teil Runnels. [8:04 - 8:26]

Cody Rhodes on how he felt after WrestleMania 39 loss

In his appearance on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Cody Rhodes revealed that he was determined to get back on his feet after losing to Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare added that he had a bittersweet feeling following his failure to win the Universal Title, but he wanted to assure fans that he was fine.

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

Since Cody and Reigns perform on separate brands, it remains to be seen how and when they cross paths again in the global juggernaut.

