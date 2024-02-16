Cody Rhodes earns endorsement from T-Pain ahead of WrestleMania 40

Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain seems to be a fan of Cody Rhodes’ recent work in WWE. The American singer and record producer recently endorsed The American Nightmare on social media.

T-Pain is one of the biggest names in the American music industry. He has won multiple Grammy awards for his work with Kanye West and Jamie Foxx.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes wants to make his family proud by winning his first world championship at WrestleMania 40. The Rock tried to push him over to take his spot against Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows this year, but Rhodes struck back and challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Now, Reigns is set to defend his coveted gold at WrestleMania 40. It will be Cody Rhodes’ second chance to finish the story and finally defeat Roman for the title.

T-Pain took to X/Twitter to post a photo with a WWE title and used Rhodes’ iconic line as the caption. It seems like the singer endorsed The American Nightmare with his post.

"FINISH THE STORY," T-Pain shared.

You can check out T-Pain's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

T-Pain has commented on several storylines in the past. It looks like he keeps a close eye on the Stamford-based company’s product, and he could appear at WrestleMania 40 as a celebrity guest.

T-Pain and WWE fans could see Cody Rhodes get another match at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes will likely get a stern reaction from Roman Reigns and The Rock when the two men appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. They are advertised for the show, and fans can expect something big to come out of the segment.

Rhodes and Seth Rollins could get involved during the segment, leading to another match being booked for WrestleMania 40. Rhodes and Rollins could team up to face The Rock and Reigns at The Show of Shows.

The match would be a welcome inclusion for WWE fans who would love to see Roman Reigns and The Rock work side-by-side. It would also call for back-to-back matches for Rollins, Rhodes, and Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think T-Pain will support The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE