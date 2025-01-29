Cody Rhodes should face 2-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania, believes Tommy Carlucci

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes had a major appearance on this week's Monday Night RAW. Following the show, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci shared his prediction for who The American Nightmare should face at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On the January 27, 2025, episode of RAW, Rhodes was accidentally laid out by Sami Zayn following the latter's match against Drew McIntyre. The 39-year-old champion then cut a promo before being interrupted by CM Punk. While talking about himself, The Second City Saint warned The American Nightmare to watch his back from everyone, especially on the road to WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes declared that he wanted the former two-time WWE Champion to win the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match and face him at The Showcase of the Immortals. He asserted that he would prove to CM Punk that he was no longer 'The Best in the World.'

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci stated that he wanted to see CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face each other at WrestleMania after watching their recent promo on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

"After watching that promo tonight, I want to see Punk and Rhodes go at it WrestleMania," he said. [From 10:59 - 11:04]

At WrestleMania last year in Philadelphia, The American Nightmare dethroned Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. This year, The OTC is set to enter the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match for the first time in five years, potentially setting the stage for a rematch and a chance to reclaim the world title from Cody Rhodes.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Roman Reigns claimed that Cody Rhodes was most relevant during his feud with The Bloodline.

"Cody’s a great Champion, he beat me, so he’s gotta be right? But he was never more relevant than when he was in my circle, on my island, and that continues to shine through," he said.

Only time will tell whether CM Punk, Roman Reigns, or someone else will win the Royal Rumble and potentially face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania.

