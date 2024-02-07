Cody Rhodes family member teases applying for major WWE role

WWE is currently hiring for a significant role in the company. One member of a legendary pro wrestling family wants to give the job a go.

The official WWE Careers website currently has a listing for the role of Writer/Producer for the Creative Writing Team. The full-time position is based out of the company HQ in Stamford, CT, but employees are required to travel to the weekly TV and PLE tapings.

The company is asking for several qualifications, including over five years of writing for TV, film, or social media; an understanding of WWE's audience is a plus but not required; a BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or a similar field of study or validated experience in lieu of a degree.

WWE's job listing made the rounds on social media today with several interesting discussions. Teil Margaret Rhodes, who is the sister of Cody Rhodes and half-sister to Dustin Rhodes, took to X to respond to the job ad and tease that she is up for the task:

"fine, i’ll do it," she wrote.

Teil's response brought interesting fan replies, with most focusing on the controversy that surrounds her brother, the WrestleMania 40 main event, The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

This is just another example of how the WWE Universe is not giving up on The American Nightmare finishing his story on The Grandest Stage of Them All. While the majority of fans commenting were for Rhodes, there were at least a few supporters of The Great One.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Cody Rhodes' sister teasing interest in a WWE creative team job:

Cody Rhodes' frustrations with first WWE run

WWE now pushes Cody Rhodes as a top star following his return to the company in 2022. However, there was a time when he was barely on the mid-card, trying to make gimmicks like Stardust work.

The American Nightmare left the sports entertainment juggernaut in mid-2016 and began making a real name for himself in pro wrestling. He worked the indies, ROH, NJPW, IMPACT (now TNA), and then helped launch AEW. The second-generation grappler was now a hot commodity, and the Stamford-based company was glad to have him back.

Speaking exclusively to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, previously discussed how frustrated the whole Rhodes Family was over how officials booked Cody in his first run with the company. She noted that after Dusty Rhodes passed away in June 2015, there was no one in the company pushing for Cody to become a prominent member of the roster:

"Yeah, we were all frustrated. My dad and I even spoke on the phone, and that was not a top-guy character. He was never gonna move out of the mid-card. Really the frustration had been setting in before Dream passed. But after he passed, there was nobody thinking of Cody in the top guy position, and you could see the frustration in some of the backstage footage and just us as the family," she said.

Teil added that her brother began to question his status in the company when officials were not receptive to his creative pitches and ideas. She recalled Brandi Rhodes telling her how Cody wanted to "get out of this goofy character" as WWE wasn't open to his ideas or how he saw himself.

