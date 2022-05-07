Cody Rhodes makes interesting confession about his Stardust WWE character

Cody Rhodes has revealed that he wore his Stardust costume during media interviews because he was embarrassed by the outlandish persona.

Rhodes used to remain in character when he spoke to reporters during his run as Stardust between June 2014 and May 2016. At the time, he often received praise for staying committed to the role even when he was not performing in front of WWE cameras.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, the 36-year-old disclosed the real reason why he chose to portray Stardust in interviews.

“I was so embarrassed,” Rhodes said. “I talk about the good side of Stardust and I really do mean it, but I was so embarrassed by this that I’d do appearances in full gimmick. People would be like, ‘Oh, it’s the commitment.’ No, it’s the fact that I can’t bring myself to be Cody and telling them, ‘I’m also Stardust.’ It’s the sad clown thing.”

Rhodes said after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 that he specifically requested never to see Stardust again.

When did Cody Rhodes enjoy the Stardust gimmick?

WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes passed away at the age of 69 in June 2015. Two months after his father's death, Cody Rhodes teamed up with King Barrett in a losing effort against Neville and actor Stephen Amell at SummerSlam.

In hindsight, the two-time Intercontinental Champion is glad he was able to perform as Stardust during that period.

“This was a good place to be, behind the paint,” Rhodes said. “I don’t know how many times people have heard that, but I needed to be here. I wasn’t ready to be Cody Rhodes. Everything at home was terrible. We lost Dusty unexpectedly. I didn’t know how to handle that, didn’t know what to do with my mom.”

Moving forward, Rhodes is due to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. The American Nightmare defeated the former Shield member in his WWE return match at WrestleMania 38 last month.

