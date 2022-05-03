The Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes feud is heating up WWE right now

In WWE, a good feud can sometimes be hard to come by. It seems as soon as a conflict starts on television, it's over. Sometimes even the greatest of set-ups end up having no real payoff.

However, Cody Rhodes' return to WWE has sparked a new rivalry that may defy those odds. His first storyline back with the promotion is against Seth Freakin' Rollins. The two had an outstanding match at WrestleMania 38, in which The American Nightmare grabbed an off-the-cuff victory. The re-match is set for WrestleMania Backlash, and the build has been a lot of fun to watch thus far.

Rollins vs. Rhodes is a great mix of talent and personality. These two performers can match each other just as much on the microphone as they can in the ring.

The WWE Universe seems to be really behind Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' angle

Cody appears almost stoic while cutting promos. He shows up in his tailored suit, delivers a controlled speech, and makes his point calmly. By comparison, Rollins is a jackal with rabies when he gets his hand on the microphone — cackling like a supervillain and nearly foaming at the mouth.

However, their chemistry in the ring is undeniable. Anyone who saw their WrestleMania 38 showdown can attest to that. It was a symphony of violence, with two terrific conductors leading the band.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



.5



- WON Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins @ WrestleMania 38 Night 1.5- WON Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins @ WrestleMania 38 Night 1 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.5- WON https://t.co/eoBRJCq9Bx

Their current feud will continue at WWE's next premium live event and hopefully beyond. With the weather getting warmer, this is an angle that could heat up WWE and be an important part of Cody's return to the promotion.

He couldn't have picked a better rival than Rollins, who portrays his crazy role as well as anyone possibly could and can have a good match with most opponents. Despite his current persona, that part of his game hasn't changed.

Cody Rhodes will likely come out on top of this war in the long run. He seems destined to at least challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at some point.

Before we reach that stage, Rhodes and Seth Rollins should carry out this storyline beyond WrestleMania Backlash. It could be a defining moment in The American Nightmare's return and another feather in the cap of The Architect.

In this case, the feud turns out to be a win-win for everyone. Especially the fans.

What do you think of the storyline between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Kartik Arry