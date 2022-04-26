"Take this down"- Seth Rollins angrily reacts to a post after getting a beatdown on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had not-so-kind words for the company's social media team after suffering a loss on RAW.

This week on the red brand, The Visionary teamed up with Kevin Owens and The Usos to take on the team of RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes, and Ezekiel in an eight-man tag team match. The bout was won by the babyfaces after an RKO-fest from Randy Orton, who pinned Jey Uso to pick up the victory.

The bout saw Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton roll back the clock as the former Legacy members worked together to take out Rollins.

The moment was shared by WWE on their social media, which did not sit well with The Architect as he furiously demanded the post be taken down.

"Take this down you Cody shilling jerksticks," wrote Rollins.

Randy Orton believes Seth Rollins is one of the best wrestlers of this generation

While the two may be fierce rivals inside the squared circle, Randy Orton was full of praise for Seth Rollins, calling him one of the best professional wrestlers of this generation.

While appearing in a YouTube video uploaded by WWE to celebrate his 20th-anniversary, Orton reflected on his match against The Visionary at WrestleMania 31.

"Seth Rollins is, in my opinion, one of the best competitors, performers, professional wrestlers of this generation. And I think it is apparent when you watch the matches he's had with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns," recalled Randy Orton. "I've had a couple of good ones with him too. I always tell Seth, too, 'God, you're good. I forgot how good you are.'," Orton said. [11:45 - 12:10]

The Visionary is currently doing some of his best work in WWE as an unhinged lunatic with questionable fashion choices. Seth will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash in a rematch from their encounter at The Show of Shows.

The rivalry between the two has been enthralling so far, with Cody Rhodes going over at WrestleMania. However, Seth Rollins claimed that the American Nightmare had an unfair advantage at The Show of Shows, thus demanding a rematch.

Meanwhile, RK-BRO will take on the Usos in a 'Winners Take All' tag team title unification match at the upcoming premium live event.

