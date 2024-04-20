Cody Rhodes and female WWE Superstar spotted with two-time Heavyweight Boxing World Champion at recent show

At a recent WWE show in London, Cody Rhodes and Natalya were seen hanging out backstage with a two-time former Unified Heavyweight Boxing World Champion.

The champion here being discussed is 34-year-old Anthony Joshua from Britain, who has held prestigious titles like WBO, IBF, and WBA (Super) throughout his boxing career.

On April 19, 2024, the Stamford-based promotion hosted a live event at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. This was the same arena where the 2023 Money in the Bank was held, with a special appearance from John Cena hyping the crowd last year.

The American Nightmare put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura, but the latter star came up short. Elsewhere on the card, The Queen of Harts picked up a quick win over Shayna Baszler in a singles match.

A few pictures surfaced on X/Twitter where boxer Anthony Joshua met Cody Rhodes backstage and posed with his WWE Title. The two-time Heavyweight Boxing Champion also met the former Divas Champion, Natalya.

Cody Rhodes sends a message to WWE legend after he reportedly missed WrestleMania 40 due to financial reasons

This year's WrestleMania saw Cody dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 38-year-old star also ended The Tribal Chief's iconic 1316-day run as a champion.

Despite being in a "Bloodline Rules" match, The American Nightmare received help from The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and John Cena at The Showcase of the Immortals. The WWE Universe expected Stone Cold Steve Austin to make an appearance and confront The Rock, but instead, The Deadman showed up.

WON reported that The Texas Rattlesnake and WWE couldn't reach a financial agreement for his appearance at WrestleMania 40. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes spoke on the absence of Steve Austin at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I'll say this. I know a lot of people talked about Stone Cold Steve Austin and him being there, him not being there, and stories and all that. I have nothing but love for Stone Cold. Again, the most profitable and unbelievable wrestler for his time. The Attitude Era has been held up against what we've been doing for so long. It's such a great feeling to know that we're now out kicking it. They set that bar for us and they set this table for us, and now we're doing it all again. So nothing but love for The Texas Rattlesnake," he said.

After this week's SmackDown, WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will defend his championship against AJ Styles at the upcoming Backlash France Premium Live Event.

