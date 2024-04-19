WWE Live Event Results: Cody Rhodes defends title in main event, Gunther in action (London, 04/19)

WWE hosted a live event today at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. The promotion held Money in the Bank 2023 at the venue last year and John Cena made an appearance to suggest the company bring WrestleMania to the area.

The promotion held a live event in Cardiff yesterday that saw Cody Rhodes successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style battled The American Nightmare for the title once again today but came up short. Cody Rhodes will be defending his title at WWE Backlash 2024 against the winner of LA Knight versus AJ Styles tonight on SmackDown.

Jey Uso once again picked up a victory over Drew McIntyre in a singles match. Main Event Jey will be challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash next month. Natalya picked up a quick win over Shayna Baszler and Ricochet defeated The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh.

Trending

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was in action as well against The New Day's Xavier Woods. He defeated the veteran and sent a message to Rhea Ripley as well. The Judgment Day member was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship after suffering an injury last week on RAW. Ripley's title reign lasted 380 days and a new Women's World Champion will be crowned on next Monday's edition of the red brand.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Tegan Nox defeated Zoey Stark and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat match. Former Intercontinental Champion Gunther was in action but came up short in a Fatal Four-Way match. Sami Zayn defeated Gunther, Finn Balor, and Chad Gable today at the live event. It was reported earlier today that Gunther will be returning to WWE television on RAW next week.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the full house show results from the O2 Arena in London, courtesy of GERWECK.NET:

Jey Uso defeats Drew McIntyre

Natalya defeats Shayna Baszler

Ricochet defeats JD McDonagh

Damian Priest defeats Xavier Woods

Tegan Nox defeats Piper Niven and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat match

Sami Zayn defeats Gunther, Chad Gable, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way match

Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

It will be fascinating to see who emerges as Cody Rhodes' challenger for the title in the match between LA Knight and AJ Styles later tonight on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback