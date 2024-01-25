Cody Rhodes finally comments on The Rock possibly taking his spot at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on The Rock possibly headlining WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

A few months ago, The American Nightmare looked on course for another match against the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, with many expecting him to finish the story this time. However, that all changed when The Rock returned to WWE on RAW: Day 1 to tease a showdown with his cousin. With a match of that magnitude only fitting for a stage like WrestleMania, fans are worried about Cody being left stranded for even longer.

Cody Rhodes himself addressed the situation during an interview with Bleacher Wrestling:

"You mentioned 'The Great One' The Rock, nothing but respect for him. I went and saw 'Jungle Cruise,' I'm a Rock fan. I don't think he's the type that would come in and meddle with a story that's been being told over the past two years. I think he's probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE. I'll be watching just like everybody else when I'm not wrestling,"- Cody Rhodes said.

The Rock recently talked about facing Roman Reigns in WWE

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been the dream match for most of the wrestling fans ever since the latter turned heel and proclaimed himself as the Head of the Table. It seems like we could finally get the match after the Brahma Bull called out his cousin on RAW: Day 1.

The Brahma Bull spoke about the possibility of the two colliding during a recent interview, hinting that the duo would likely be involved in a long program:

“You guys know, I’m a long-gamer, and I like to build,” The Rock said. “Something this, what this is, if myself and Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business, and I love it, we could possibly put on, with us as a main event and this incredible group of men and women who are these incredible performers, we could possibly put on the greatest and the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

The Hollywood star recently joined TKO's board of directors. While his showdown with Reigns looks certain, Rock talked about playing a long game which could mean that the duo collide down the line, leaving the Tribal Chief free for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

